Palatka woman killed two more hospitalized in crash

At about 6:56 a.m. this morning, Historic City News was informed by the Florida Highway Patrol that a 2014 Black Ford Fiesta, driven by 32-year-old Danielle Billings of Palatka, was traveling eastbound on SR-16.

When the vehicle reached the intersection with Hunters Lane, Homicide Investigator Corporal Steven Coppola reported that, for an unknown reason, the Black Fiesta crossed into the westbound lane and collided head on into a 2011 White KIA Forte, traveling westbound on SR-16.

Billings was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the KIA, 23-year-old Miguel Lopez of Jacksonville, was transported to Baptist Medical South with serious injuries. The passenger with Lopez, 17-year-old Kaitlin Cohn of Hastings, was transported to Orange Park Medical Center with critical injuries.

