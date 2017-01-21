Palm Coast man arrested for molesting 12-year-old girl

A 68-year old Flagler County man was arrested by St Johns County detectives late Friday afternoon. He has been charged with several sex-related crimes following a three-day investigation.

The defendant, identified as Robert Gerrard Aquaro, who resides at 30 Fairview Lane in Palm Coast, was charged with using a computer service to seduce, solicit, lure, or entice a child to commit an unlawful sexual act, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, and two counts of simple battery.

The investigation began earlier this week when the mother of a young girl discovered alleged inappropriate text messages between Aquaro and the child, who is under the age of 12. The mother notified the Sheriff’s Office.

Based on that investigation, detectives with the Sheriff’s Office Special Victims’ Unit served a search warrant at the suspects Palm Coast home Friday, with assistance from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies seized several communication devices that will be forensically searched.

The victim’s family and the defendant have been acquaintances for the past two months. During that time, they say Aquaro inappropriately touched the child on two separate occasions.

Aquaro was booked into the St Johns County Detention Facility without bond pending a first appearance hearing Saturday morning. The investigation is continuing.

