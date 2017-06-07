Parking lots re-opening at Guana Research Reserve

Although today’s forecast won’t encourage you to take advantage of it, resource management coordinator Joe Burgess, reported to Historic City News this morning that the South Beach Access Parking Lot at the Guana Tolomato Matanzas Research Reserve has officially reopened, having been closed for repairs since October.

Both the Middle Beach and South Beach boardwalks were damaged during Hurricane Matthew resulting in closures of the parking lots. The Middle Beach Access Parking Lot will be reopening on June 10th.

“Two beach access parking lots have been closed since last October, leaving only the smallest lot of 68 parking spaces available to the public,” Burgess said. “We are excited that the repairs to the damaged boardwalks have been completed, ensuring visitor safety and making these parking lots accessible once again.”

The Reserve manages the beach adjacent to the North Beach, Middle Beach and South Beach access parking lots along A1A in Ponte Vedra Beach. The beach access parking lots are open to the public daily from 8:00 a.m. to sunset with a parking fee of $3 per vehicle.

The reopening of the two parking lots will reinstate 78 regular parking spaces and two RV spaces in the Middle Beach Access Parking Lot, with 94 regular parking spaces and six handicap parking spots available in the South Beach Access Parking Lot.

As a safety precaution against future storms, GTM Research Reserve recently closed, until further notice, the North Beach Access Parking Lot to retrofit the North Beach boardwalk.

