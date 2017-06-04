Parking permits not working according to residents

Both the City of St Augustine Beach and the City of St Augustine are having problems managing resident-only parking on city streets. There are two meetings scheduled to hear alternate plans and receive public input.

After one previous meeting with beach residents, the planning and zoning board recommended that St. Augustine Beach commissioners implement a pilot residential parking permit program from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on 15th Street through F Street, east of A1A Beach Boulevard.

The city is suggesting residential permits allow someone to park on any residential-only street. If the City Commission moves ahead, an ordinance will be needed, and the program is not expected to go into effect until January.

What can you do to help? Attend the meeting and speak up.

St. Augustine Beach City Commission meeting

St. Augustine Beach City Hall, 2200 A1A South

June 5, 2017 6:00 p.m.

Reuben Franklin Jr., the city’s mobility program manager, told Historic City News reporters that he wants to change the residential permit holder system to restrict residential parking by neighborhood zones during certain times. That means permits would be valid only for a resident’s home zone.

Residents will apply for a new permit, coded by neighborhood, under Franklin’s proposal. The city would analyze how parking is used and how many people from outside of the neighborhood are parking there.

If approved, households would get four permits, two for residents and two for guests. When in place, the residents-only system would be in effect during busy hours. Franklin says on-street parking can’t be restricted all the time.

What can you do to help? Attend the meeting and speak up.

City of St. Augustine workshop on residential parking program.

Alcazar Room at City Hall

June 22, 2017 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

