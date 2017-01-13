Participate in first Historic Preservation Master Plan

The final community workshop on the city’s first Historic Preservation Master Plan will be held on Tuesday, January 17 and Historic City News readers are encouraged to attend and participate.

Last fall, a series of workshops were held in locations throughout the city allowing for public input and comment on this topic that is so important to the St. Augustine community. Input received from those meetings and the public survey is helping to identify ideas and priorities toward the development of the goals and strategies necessary for the Historic Preservation Master Plan.

The meeting Tuesday will be held at Flagler College’s Markland House, 102 King St., from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and will provide the public an opportunity to review the input that has been received in previous workshops and offer additional comments before the drafting of the plan begins.

To learn more about the accomplishments thus far, visit the City’s Historic Preservation Master Plan webpage.

