Pedestrian on skateboard loses life in collision with van

Master Sergeant Dylan L. Bryan, Public Information Officer for Troop G, informed local Historic City News reporters that charges are pending in the death of a 17-year-old Ponte Vedra Beach student, killed in a single vehicle crash Tuesday morning.

Trooper Brian Elder arrived on the scene of the crash at about 7:19 a.m. to find that 17-year-old Hunter W. H. Dudley was riding a skateboard; traveling southbound on US-1 in the left shoulder of the road.

Also traveling southbound, 29-year-old Victor Urbina of Jacksonville was operating a yellow 2006 GMC Savana; in the left lane near Pine Island Road.

According to Homicide Investigator Corporal Steven Coppola, when the crash occurred, Dudley veered to the right and was struck by the yellow van. Urbina stopped the van and administered CPR to Dudley before emergency medical personnel arrived.

The patient was flown to UF Health in Jacksonville where he died from his injuries. It is not known if alcohol was a factor in the crash. The investigation is continuing and awaiting results of an autopsy and toxicology report.

