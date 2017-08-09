Pedestrian struck and killed crossing US-1 last night

Florida Highway Patrol traffic homicide investigators reported to Historic City News that last night about 10:10 p.m., a 65-year-old St Augustine resident was killed while she attempted to cross US-1 on foot.
A black 2010 Chevrolet Impala driven by 21-year-old Justin Needham of Hamilton, Ohio was traveling northbound in the outside lane on US-1.
A pedestrian, Bernadett Turner, was attempting to cross the northbound lanes on US-1, from west to east, at Lewis Point Road.
Turner was struck by the Impala while crossing US-1 and was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel with St. Johns County Fire and Rescue. The driver of the vehicle was not injured and was not charged.