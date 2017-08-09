Pedestrian struck and killed crossing US-1 last night

Florida Highway Patrol traffic homicide investigators reported to Historic City News that last night about 10:10 p.m., a 65-year-old St Augustine resident was killed while she attempted to cross US-1 on foot.

A black 2010 Chevrolet Impala driven by 21-year-old Justin Needham of Hamilton, Ohio was traveling northbound in the outside lane on US-1.

A pedestrian, Bernadett Turner, was attempting to cross the northbound lanes on US-1, from west to east, at Lewis Point Road.

Turner was struck by the Impala while crossing US-1 and was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel with St. Johns County Fire and Rescue. The driver of the vehicle was not injured and was not charged.

Comments