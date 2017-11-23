Phase 1 of Ponte Vedra Beach manhole rehabilitation to start

For the next four-months, Historic City News readers living in the affected area can expect construction to clean, repair and apply protective liners to fifty existing sanitary sewer manholes throughout the Ponte Vedra Beach sewer collection system.

In accordance with the provisions of the Neighborhood Bill of Rights Ordinance, details regarding a St. Johns County project titled “Bid 17-74 Ponte Vedra Manhole Rehab – Phase 1” have been scheduled in the area indicated below.

Approximate Date of Commencement: 12/4/17 – 4/3/18

Project Duration: Intermittently at the locations shown for 120 days

Project Contact: James Overton (904) 209-2614 (during business hours)

24-hr Emergency Line (904) 209-2745 (after hours)

Share a link to this Historic City News article Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Comments

comments