Photos with Santa during Kids Bridge open house

Your family can enjoy cookies and cocoa, children’s crafts and photos with Santa Claus this year, Kids Bridge chairwoman Lynn Straughan told local Historic City News reporters this week. We’ll also give you an after-hours tour of Kids Bridge, so you can see the important work we are doing to give troubled families a fresh start.

Kids Bridge Open House, Monday December 4, 2017 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

“Making sure that at-risk children have a chance to heal and become healthy members of society is to everyone’s benefit,” Straughan said. “Teaching your children to help others can become a fun and priceless tradition that lasts with them a lifetime.”

Kids Bridge provides a safe and positive way for children to visit with their parents when their families go through a challenging time. Supervised visits may be required for many reasons including problems with divorce, domestic violence, abuse or neglect or a period when a child hasn’t seen a parent for a while and needs a safe place to become reacquainted.

Kids Bridge Supervised Family Visitation Center is located at 238 San Marco Avenue in St Augustine. Call ahead if you plan to attend (904) 813-5809.

Share a link to this Historic City News article Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Comments

comments