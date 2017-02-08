Pokemon Go looks for love with Valentine’s Day celebration – CNET

Niantic

Like a disappointing box of drug store candy, Niantic and The Pokemon Company are promoting a Pokemon Go Valentine’s Day special event that isn’t likely to put stars in your eyes.

On the official game blog, the Pokemon Go team says:

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, we couldn’t think of a sweeter time to double the amount of Candy you’ll earn every time you catch, hatch, and transfer Pokémon. Your Buddy Pokémon is also getting into the Valentine’s Day spirit and will find Candy twice as fast!

Candy is always dandy, but the real draw for Pokemon collectors is going to be more frequently spotted pink-colored creatures.

Throughout the celebration, you’ll notice that Chansey, Clefable, and many other adorable pink Pokémon will be encountered more frequently in the wild.

It’s not the most epic update in the world, but at least you’ll have more than the 24 hours that officially constitute Valentine’s Day to collect these extras. The Pokemon Go Valentine’s Day Celebration runs from today through Feb. 15.

