Police activity in downtown area

On December 11th at approximately 6:00 a.m., officers arrested, James Edward Rattigan, for driving under the influence in the area of the North Interchange of North Ponce de Leon Boulevard and Perpall Avenue area. Rattigan was transported to the St. Johns County jail.

Also on December 11th, at approximately 1:15 a.m., Officer Jay Brown responded to the Tradewinds Tropical Lounge to investigate a report of an intoxicated person. Upon arrival, officers learned from Tradewinds staff that Gerald Phillip Timoney Jr. was attempting to re-enter the bar after being told to leave.

When Officer Jay Brown arrived, he observed Timoney was intoxicated, and holding his right hand in his pocket. The officer requested that Timoney take his hands out of his pockets. Timoney snatched his hand out of his pocket in a manner that prompted Officer Brown to grab Timoney’s right hand. Timoney snatched his hand away from Officer Brown in an aggressive manner.

As a result, Officer Brown drew his duty issued Phazzer in attempt to gain compliance. Timoney refused to comply to all verbal commands and when attempting to secure him, Timoney resisted and became physically combative with Officer Brown. When additional officers arrived, they were able to secure Timoney.

Timoney was placed under arrest for disorderly intoxication and battery on a law enforcement officer. Timoney was transported to the St. Johns County jail after being medically released from Flagler Hospital. Officer Brown sustained minor injuries and was medically evaluated.

On December 6th, 2017, at approximately 4:00 p.m., Historic City News learned that St Augustine police officers responded to an area behind the north Winn Dixie Marketplace located at 3551 North Ponce de Leon Boulevard after a surveyor crew working in the area discovered a human skull.

The area was secured, and Detectives responded to the scene.

nce the discovery of the skull, investigators from the St Augustine Police Department and a cadaver dog, have searched the area extensively.

