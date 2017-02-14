Police arrest former city commissioner for battery

ERROL D JONES

Historic City News was informed that Errol D Jones has been arrested yet again by city police officers and charged with simple battery, a first-degree misdemeanor.

The 74-year-old former St Augustine city commissioner who gave his address as 113 DeHaven Street was booked in the St Johns County detention facility at about 9:00 p.m. on Monday night.

Jones is currently being held without bond pending his first appearance hearing tomorrow morning.

Jones previous arrests and convictions or dispositions:

Case Type: Criminal Felony
Judge: MALTZ, HOWARD M.
Agency: ST AUGUSTINE POLICE DEPT
Status Date: 1/5/2017
Total Fees Due: 1020.00
Count Description Disposition
1 ASSAULT (784.011 1) ADJUDICATED GUILTY
2 RESISTING AN OFFICER WITHOUT VIOLENCE (843.02) NOLLE PROS
Case Type: Misdemeanor
Judge: CHRISTINE, ALEXANDER R JR
Agency: ST AUGUSTINE POLICE DEPT
Status Date: 10/3/2016
Total Fees Due: 474.00
Count Description Disposition
1 VIOLATION OF CONDITION OF PRETRIAL RELEASE (741.29 6) ADJUDICATED GUILTY
Case Type: Criminal Felony
Judge: TRAYNOR, J MICHAEL
Agency: ST JOHNS COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE
Status Date: 5/17/2016
Total Fees Due: 0.00
Count Description Disposition
1 ABUSE OF AN ELDERLY PERSON OR DISABLED ADULT (825.102 1) ANNOUNCEMENT OF NO INFO/NO PETITION
Case Type: Misdemeanor
Judge: CHRISTINE, ALEXANDER R JR
Agency: ST AUGUSTINE POLICE DEPT
Status Date: 12/12/2012
Total Fees Due: 0.00
Count Description Disposition
1 BATTERY (784.03 1a) PRE-TRIAL DIVERSION
2 DISORDERLY CONDUCT (877.03) PRE-TRIAL DIVERSION
3 BATTERY (784.03) ANNOUNCEMENT OF NO INFO/NO PETITION
4 BATTERY (784.03) ANNOUNCEMENT OF NO INFO/NO PETITION
Case Type: Misdemeanor
Judge:        TINLIN, CHARLES
Agency:      ST AUGUSTINE POLICE DEPT
Status Date:         3/20/2012
Total Fees Due:   0.00
Count         Description         Disposition
1       OBSTRUCT OFFICER WITHOUT VIOLENCE (843.02)
ADJUDICATION WITHHELD
2       TAMPERING WITH A WITNESS IN MISDEMEANOR (914.22 4a) NOLLE PROSSED

 

