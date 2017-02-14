Police arrest former city commissioner for battery

Historic City News was informed that Errol D Jones has been arrested yet again by city police officers and charged with simple battery, a first-degree misdemeanor.

The 74-year-old former St Augustine city commissioner who gave his address as 113 DeHaven Street was booked in the St Johns County detention facility at about 9:00 p.m. on Monday night.

Jones is currently being held without bond pending his first appearance hearing tomorrow morning.

Jones previous arrests and convictions or dispositions:

Case Type: Criminal Felony Judge: MALTZ, HOWARD M. Agency: ST AUGUSTINE POLICE DEPT Status Date: 1/5/2017 Total Fees Due: 1020.00 Count Description Disposition 1 ASSAULT (784.011 1) ADJUDICATED GUILTY 2 RESISTING AN OFFICER WITHOUT VIOLENCE (843.02) NOLLE PROS

Case Type: Misdemeanor Judge: CHRISTINE, ALEXANDER R JR Agency: ST AUGUSTINE POLICE DEPT Status Date: 10/3/2016 Total Fees Due: 474.00 Count Description Disposition 1 VIOLATION OF CONDITION OF PRETRIAL RELEASE (741.29 6) ADJUDICATED GUILTY

Case Type: Criminal Felony Judge: TRAYNOR, J MICHAEL Agency: ST JOHNS COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Status Date: 5/17/2016 Total Fees Due: 0.00 Count Description Disposition 1 ABUSE OF AN ELDERLY PERSON OR DISABLED ADULT (825.102 1) ANNOUNCEMENT OF NO INFO/NO PETITION

Case Type: Misdemeanor Judge: CHRISTINE, ALEXANDER R JR Agency: ST AUGUSTINE POLICE DEPT Status Date: 12/12/2012 Total Fees Due: 0.00 Count Description Disposition 1 BATTERY (784.03 1a) PRE-TRIAL DIVERSION 2 DISORDERLY CONDUCT (877.03) PRE-TRIAL DIVERSION 3 BATTERY (784.03) ANNOUNCEMENT OF NO INFO/NO PETITION 4 BATTERY (784.03) ANNOUNCEMENT OF NO INFO/NO PETITION

Case Type: Misdemeanor Judge: TINLIN, CHARLES Agency: ST AUGUSTINE POLICE DEPT Status Date: 3/20/2012 Total Fees Due: 0.00 Count Description Disposition 1 OBSTRUCT OFFICER WITHOUT VIOLENCE (843.02) ADJUDICATION WITHHELD 2 TAMPERING WITH A WITNESS IN MISDEMEANOR (914.22 4a) NOLLE PROSSED

