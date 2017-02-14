Police arrest former city commissioner for battery

Historic City News was informed that Errol D Jones has been arrested yet again by city police officers and charged with simple battery, a first-degree misdemeanor.
The 74-year-old former St Augustine city commissioner who gave his address as 113 DeHaven Street was booked in the St Johns County detention facility at about 9:00 p.m. on Monday night.
Jones is currently being held without bond pending his first appearance hearing tomorrow morning.
Jones previous arrests and convictions or dispositions:
|Case Type:
|Criminal Felony
|
|Judge:
|MALTZ, HOWARD M.
|
|Agency:
|ST AUGUSTINE POLICE DEPT
|
|Status Date:
|1/5/2017
|
|Total Fees Due:
|1020.00
|
|Count
|Description
|Disposition
|1
|ASSAULT (784.011 1)
|ADJUDICATED GUILTY
|2
|RESISTING AN OFFICER WITHOUT VIOLENCE (843.02) NOLLE PROS
|
|Case Type:
|Misdemeanor
|
|Judge:
|CHRISTINE, ALEXANDER R JR
|
|Agency:
|ST AUGUSTINE POLICE DEPT
|
|Status Date:
|10/3/2016
|
|Total Fees Due:
|474.00
|
|Count
|Description
|Disposition
|1
|VIOLATION OF CONDITION OF PRETRIAL RELEASE (741.29 6)
|ADJUDICATED GUILTY
|Case Type:
|Criminal Felony
|
|Judge:
|TRAYNOR, J MICHAEL
|
|Agency:
|ST JOHNS COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE
|
|Status Date:
|5/17/2016
|
|Total Fees Due:
|0.00
|
|Count
|Description
|Disposition
|1
|ABUSE OF AN ELDERLY PERSON OR DISABLED ADULT (825.102 1)
|ANNOUNCEMENT OF NO INFO/NO PETITION
|Case Type:
|Misdemeanor
|
|Judge:
|CHRISTINE, ALEXANDER R JR
|
|Agency:
|ST AUGUSTINE POLICE DEPT
|
|Status Date:
|12/12/2012
|
|Total Fees Due:
|0.00
|
|Count
|Description
|Disposition
|1
|BATTERY (784.03 1a)
|PRE-TRIAL DIVERSION
|2
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT (877.03)
|PRE-TRIAL DIVERSION
|3
|BATTERY (784.03)
|ANNOUNCEMENT OF NO INFO/NO PETITION
|4
|BATTERY (784.03)
|ANNOUNCEMENT OF NO INFO/NO PETITION
|Case Type: Misdemeanor
|Judge: TINLIN, CHARLES
|Agency: ST AUGUSTINE POLICE DEPT
|Status Date: 3/20/2012
|Total Fees Due: 0.00
|Count Description Disposition
|1 OBSTRUCT OFFICER WITHOUT VIOLENCE (843.02)
|ADJUDICATION WITHHELD
|2 TAMPERING WITH A WITNESS IN MISDEMEANOR (914.22 4a) NOLLE PROSSED
Comments