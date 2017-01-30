Police arrest man wanted on armed robbery charge

St Augustine police tell Historic City News that today they obtained and executed an arrest warrant against a man identified in a January 14th armed robbery.

The defendant, 27-year-old William Matthew Lucas, who resides at 78 Chapin Street in St. Augustine, is accused of using a firearm against his victim, who police say was robbed behind the Villa Zorayda Museum located at 83 King Street.

While on their way to execute the warrant, detectives with the St. Augustine Police Department say they spotted Lucas driving away from his residence. Officers conducted a felony traffic stop and took Lucas into custody without further incident.

Lucas remains in custody in lieu of $100,000 bond on the first-degree felony charge.

