Police arrest reports from the night shift

On October 18th at approximately 11:00 p.m., St Augustine Police responded to Carmelo’s at 146 King Street to investigate a man harassing customers as they entered and exited the store. Upon arrival, officers observed the man, later identified as 31-year-old Jacob Robert Unrein of St Augustine, who was holding a brown bag containing a large can. Unrein threw away a 24oz can of 3.5% alcohol Modelo Chelada malt beverage when he saw the officers. Unrein was secured and dispatch notified officers that Unrein had an open warrant. Unrein was arrested for possession of an open container of alcoholic beverage and the outstanding arrest warrant. Offense # SAPD17OFF011157

On October 19th at approximately 2:21 a.m., St Augustine Police responded to a large group of people having a loud, verbal altercation in the area of the No Name Bar at 16 South Castillo Drive. Officers activated their emergency lights and the crowd began to disperse. A black male later Identified as 27-year-old Trerard Lindell Thompson of St Augustine continued being disorderly and hostile towards other patrons and tourist. Thompson approached two males in a fighting stance and attempted to provoke a fight. Thompson was secured by police and arrested for disorderly intoxication. Offense # SAPD17OFF011158

On October 20th at approximately 1:21 a.m., officers responded to a motor vehicle crash on San Marco Avenue. They arrived to find 25-year-old Tony Adrian Steward of St Augustine had crashed his 2014 black JEEP Wrangler into a 2013 black Hyundai 4-door sedan that was parked along the street. According to officers at the scene, Steward “appeared to be uneasy on his feet while walking on the sidewalk”. After he failed a field sobriety test, Steward was arrested for driving under the influence. During the inventory of the vehicle, police discovered a fully-loaded 9mm Glock semi-automatic pistol along with two loaded 21-round magazines.Offense # SAPD17OFF011165

On October 20th at approximately 2:50 a.m., officers observed a 2010 blue Honda Accord 4-door sedan run a red light at the intersection of King Street and Riberia Street. Police initiated a traffic stop and, while speaking with the driver of the vehicle, officers detected a strong odor of alcohol. The driver, 33-year-old Tyrone Scott Walker of Palm Coast, was identified by his Florida driver’s license. After a search of his vehicle, Walker was arrested for driving under the influence, possession of cocaine, and possession of marijuana. Offense # SAPD17OFF011166

