Police need your help to identify home invaders

Around 9:47 p.m. on September 21st, Historic City News has confirmed that two black males committed a home invasion robbery at a residence on Martin Luther King Boulevard in St Augustine.

According to the incident report, the victims were in the residence and heard a knock at the door. One of the victims opened the door and two intruders, disguised with bandanas covering their faces, rushed inside.

“Through our investigation, we feel this is an isolated incident and our citizens are not in any danger from this crime,” police spokesman Mark Samson told local reporters.

The victims told detectives that the suspects each had a weapon. They reportedly ransacked several rooms in the house before leaving. Witnesses report that both intruders are in their 20’s, 6′ to 6’4” tall. One is described as “thin build” and the other as “medium build”.

Police set a perimeter and began searching the neighborhood; aided by a tracking K-9 provided by the St Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information concerning this crime you are asked to call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-888-277-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward.

