Three people were taken to a hospital after a five-vehicle crash Wednesday evening in St. Augustine, the St. Johns County Fire Rescue Department said.

The crash was reported just after 8 p.m. on South Ponce De Leon Boulevard near King Street.

One of the cars involved was so badly damaged that Fire Rescue had to cut off the roof to get the driver out.

That driver and two others were transported to Flagler Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, per Fire Rescue.

