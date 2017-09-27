Police seek identity of man shopping with stolen card

Last month, St Augustine Police investigated the fraudulent use of a stolen credit card at the St Augustine Walmart store, according to an announcement just received by Historic City News.

Detective Jeffrey Collins reported that the credit card was stolen during a vehicle burglary that occurred while the car was parked in the lot of a local business.

Later that same day, the credit card was presented as payment for an undisclosed amount of merchandise at Walmart and the transaction was captured by video surveillance.

Collins said today that police need your help to identify the man shown in the surveillance photo. If you are able to identify him, please contact Detective Jeffrey Collins at (904) 209-3487.

If you have any information that can help lead to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for either the vehicle burglary or the use of the stolen credit card, you can remain anonymous and earn a reward up to $1,000 by calling Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-888-277-TIPS.

Share a link to this Historic City News article Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Comments

comments