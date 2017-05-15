Police use social media to aid identification of liquor store thieves

This morning, the St. Augustine Police Department asked the public for assistance in identifying three thieves that entered Old Towne Liquors, located at 135 San Marco Avenue and stole several bottles of vodka last month.

Photos from surveillance video cameras inside the store were provided to local media, including Historic City News, and then published on the department’s Facebook page.

“Thanks for all of your tips on the vodka theft, you guys are awesome. We hope to get this much help solving future crimes,” Detective Sergeant Jason Etheredge told local reporters this afternoon. “Thanks to calls from readers like you, detectives believe they have been able to identify all three subjects that are involved.”

Editor in Chief, Michael Gold, spoke with Sergeant Etheredge this morning, at which time he said that literally only hours after publishing the news, he believed two of the three persons were already identified.

In addition to calling the police department if you have information that will help law enforcement officers to identify and locate persons involved in local crimes, you can also call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-888-277-8477 (TIPS), where you can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a cash reward.

