Ponte Vedra Beach woman arrested in shooting

Deputies tell Historic City News crime reporters that they responded to the residence of Allison Mary Tomlinson of 274 Possum Trot Road in Ponte Vedra Beach at about 1:20 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting.

Tomlinson originally reported that she had accidentally shot her husband, 43-year-old Christopher Tomlinson, who officers discovered inside the residence.

But, when he originally spoke to deputies at the scene, as emergency medical personnel were preparing him for transport to Orange Park Medical Center, Tomlinson told them that he had shot himself — accidentally.

After speaking with both individuals, investigators had to decide which version of the story was the truth. Based on the evidence obtained at the residence, detectives arrested and charged 43-year old Allison Mary Tomlinson with attempted murder and aggravated battery. She was booked into the County Jail without bond, pending her first appearance hearing Wednesday morning.

SJSO Major Crimes Unit detectives are continuing their investigation.

