Poor visibility in area of Dupont Center

District Sergeant Michael Quade informed local Historic City News reporters that the Florida Highway Patrol is continuing to monitor ongoing woods fires that have menaced Dupont Center during the past several days.

The wildfire currently being monitored is in the area of US-1 and SR-206 which may affect those and other roadways in St. Johns County.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution when traveling in these areas since visibility may deteriorate quickly due to smoke and fog conditions, especially during the night time and early morning hours.

Motorists are reminded to reduce their speed as necessary to avoid a collision and utilize their low beam headlights in order to adapt to changing weather conditions.

