Presenting US Service Academy student nominees

February 3, 2017

United States Service Academy candidates from St Johns County area schools will be presented in a ceremony this Sunday, February 5th, by Congressman Ron DeSantis. The United States Service Academies are federal academies for the undergraduate education and training of commissioned officers for the United States Armed Forces.

The ceremony will be held at Pedro Menendez High School, located at 600 SR-206 West in St Augustine from 3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.  The service academy candidates and their families, the nominating board, Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps instructors, school officials, and Historic City News reporters will join DeSantis during the ceremony.

There are five US Service Academies; The United States Military Academy, The United States Naval Academy, The United States Air Force Academy, The United States Coast Guard Academy, and The United States Merchant Marine Academy.

United States Naval Academy

Annapolis, Maryland, founded in 1845

Dane Russell Barber Nease High School
Mason Douglas Battreal Ponte Vedra High School
Ryan Matthew Berry Nease High School
Natalie Cassidy Costello Ponte Vedra High School
Neel Immanuel Kuchipudi Bartram Trail High School
Ellen Elizabeth Lecker Ponte Vedra High School
Levi Adam Parsons Spruce Creek High School
Savannah M. Sherman St. Augustine – AICE
Brian Glenn Swicegood Nease High School
Cali Rene Vaugh Nease High School

 

United States Military Academy

West Point, New York, founded in 1802

Ballard Braedon Barker Creekside High School
Gabriel Jesus De Castro Daytona State College
Marshall Read Few Jr. Ponte Vedra High School
James Patrick Irish Nease High School
Neel Immanuel Kuchipudi Bartram Trail High School
Jack Andrew Leonard Creekside High School
Jonathan Michael Magiske Schreiner University
Thomas Ethan Ruede MMI (Bartram Trail High School)
Julia Lynn Ryan Creekside High School
Joseph Franklin Uy Creekside High School

 

United States Air Force Academy

Colorado Springs, Colorado, founded in 1954

Dane Russell Barber Nease High School
Ballard Braedon Barker Creekside High School
Symantha Ross Berry FL Virtual School
Alexander Bryce Bogert St. Augustine High School – AICE
James Brett Bogert Pedro Menendez High School – IB
Victoria Daniella Canon Bartram Trail High School
Marshall Read Few Jr. Ponte Vedra High School
Christian Seth Hundley Atlantic High School
Jack A. Leonard Creekside High School
Zachary Allan-Martin Loftus Flagler Palm Coast / ERAU
Jonathan Michael Magiske Schreiner University
Connor Tristan Mallow St. Augustine High School
Kyle Thomas Nevard Robert B. Glenn High School
Samuel Scott Owens St. Augustine High School
Julia Lynn Ryan Creekside High School
Mathew Whalen Serra The Bolles School
Brian Glenn Swicegood Nease High School
Thomas Andrew Zammataro Bartram Trail High School

 

 

 

