Presenting US Service Academy student nominees

United States Service Academy candidates from St Johns County area schools will be presented in a ceremony this Sunday, February 5th, by Congressman Ron DeSantis. The United States Service Academies are federal academies for the undergraduate education and training of commissioned officers for the United States Armed Forces.

The ceremony will be held at Pedro Menendez High School, located at 600 SR-206 West in St Augustine from 3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. The service academy candidates and their families, the nominating board, Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps instructors, school officials, and Historic City News reporters will join DeSantis during the ceremony.

There are five US Service Academies; The United States Military Academy, The United States Naval Academy, The United States Air Force Academy, The United States Coast Guard Academy, and The United States Merchant Marine Academy.

United States Naval Academy

Annapolis, Maryland, founded in 1845

Dane Russell Barber Nease High School Mason Douglas Battreal Ponte Vedra High School Ryan Matthew Berry Nease High School Natalie Cassidy Costello Ponte Vedra High School Neel Immanuel Kuchipudi Bartram Trail High School Ellen Elizabeth Lecker Ponte Vedra High School Levi Adam Parsons Spruce Creek High School Savannah M. Sherman St. Augustine – AICE Brian Glenn Swicegood Nease High School Cali Rene Vaugh Nease High School

United States Military Academy

West Point, New York, founded in 1802

Ballard Braedon Barker Creekside High School Gabriel Jesus De Castro Daytona State College Marshall Read Few Jr. Ponte Vedra High School James Patrick Irish Nease High School Neel Immanuel Kuchipudi Bartram Trail High School Jack Andrew Leonard Creekside High School Jonathan Michael Magiske Schreiner University Thomas Ethan Ruede MMI (Bartram Trail High School) Julia Lynn Ryan Creekside High School Joseph Franklin Uy Creekside High School

United States Air Force Academy

Colorado Springs, Colorado, founded in 1954

Dane Russell Barber Nease High School Ballard Braedon Barker Creekside High School Symantha Ross Berry FL Virtual School Alexander Bryce Bogert St. Augustine High School – AICE James Brett Bogert Pedro Menendez High School – IB Victoria Daniella Canon Bartram Trail High School Marshall Read Few Jr. Ponte Vedra High School Christian Seth Hundley Atlantic High School Jack A. Leonard Creekside High School Zachary Allan-Martin Loftus Flagler Palm Coast / ERAU Jonathan Michael Magiske Schreiner University Connor Tristan Mallow St. Augustine High School Kyle Thomas Nevard Robert B. Glenn High School Samuel Scott Owens St. Augustine High School Julia Lynn Ryan Creekside High School Mathew Whalen Serra The Bolles School Brian Glenn Swicegood Nease High School Thomas Andrew Zammataro Bartram Trail High School

