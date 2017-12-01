Pro-gun Bills face Florida Senate Judiciary Committee

Historic City News readers are notified that three pro-gun bills have been placed on the agenda for the Senate Judiciary Committee meeting on Tuesday, December 5, 2017.

SB-274 Private Property Rights of Churches by Sen. Kelly Stargel (R-Lakeland)

Restores the private property rights of churches so they can have armed security and can allow persons with licenses to carry concealed weapons or firearms to carry firearms on church property for protection. Current law prohibits churches from having armed security on church property and from allowing people with licenses to carry concealed from carrying for protection — at anytime — if the church has a daycare or preschool program at anytime.

SB-134 Courthouses/Firearms by Sen. Greg Steube (R-Sarasota)

Authorizing a concealed weapons or concealed firearms licensee to temporarily surrender a weapon or firearm when the licensee approaches courthouse security or management personnel upon arrival and retrieve weapon or firearm upon exit; defining the term “courthouse”; preempting certain ordinances, rules, orders, and regulations that conflict with that definition or with certain rights, etc.

SB-148 Open Carry Protection by Sen. Greg Steube (R-Sarasota)

Prohibits a person licensed to carry a concealed weapon or firearm from being charged with a crime for exposure of a firearm to the sight of another person. Reduces penalties applicable to person licensed to carry concealed weapon or firearm for first or second violation of specified provisions relating to openly carrying weapons; provides that person licensed to carry concealed weapon or firearm does not violate certain provisions if firearm is temporarily & openly displayed

If you would like to show your support for SB-134, SB-148 and SB-274, you can e-mail the following Florida Senate Committee members immediately by placing “SUPPORT SB-134, SB-134 and SB-274 in Judiciary Committee” in the subject line and addressing your e-mail to:

steube.greg@flsenate.gov

benacquisto.lizbeth@flsenate.gov

bracy.randolph@flsenate.gov

bradley.rob@flsenate.gov

flores.anitere@flsenate.gov

garcia.rene@flsenate.gov

gibson.audrey@flsenate.gov

mayfield.debbie@flsenate.gov

powell.bobby@flsenate.gov

thurston.perry@flsenate.gov

