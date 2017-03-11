Propane fire allowed to burn itself out

Friday night at about 11:00 p.m., Historic City News was alerted to a propane fire that ignited behind a business on Granada Street in downtown St Augustine.

First responders on the scene reported the source of the flames was a leaking underground propane tank near Corazon Cinema at 36 Granada Street.

“The tank needs to be burned off,” firefighters explained. “This is expected to take several hours and may extend into tonight.”

Using a safe hose, the gas was captured and directed to a device in the City parking lot behind the Lightner Museum, where it could safely burn without placing buildings, trees, and other property at risk.

Granada was closed between Desoto Street and Cedar Street in order to protect passing vehicles and limit traffic in the area. The flames were controlled and as the propane in the tank was depleted, so was the fire.

About 3:30 p.m. Saturday, a St Augustine Fire Department spokesman reported that Granada Street had re-opened and was safe to travel.

