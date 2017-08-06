Property damage but no injuries reported in morning fire

Historic City News learned that the City of St Augustine Fire Department was dispatched to a residential structure fire before 6:00 a.m. Sunday morning at Las Palmas on the Intracoastal condominiums in North City.

Crews, assisted by St Johns County Fire Rescue, arrived at the unit located at 1080 Bella Vista Boulevard and began extinguishment while a search for occupants was underway.

At about 8:00 a.m., a spokesman reported that the fire was out and cleanup at the site was underway. Local news reporters were informed that there had been no civilian or firefighters injured in the blaze.

By 9:00 a.m., Historic City News received additional details indicating that although the fire had been contained to one unit, additional units had sustained some water damage. Concrete firewalls separate the ground floor units and all buildings are equipped with a monitored fire sprinkler system.

According to city fire officials, the cause of this morning’s fire is still under investigation. Damage estimates were not made available.

