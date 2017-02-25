Protest in support of the Affordable Care Act

This morning, beginning at 11:30 a.m., members of Indivisible St Johns met in protest of the current administration’s attempt to dismantle the Affordable Care Act.

Historic City News learned about the activity through sources within the organization who said that today is for the peaceful protest designated as part of a national “day of action”.

Participants gathered at the entrance to Flagler Hospital on US-1 with signs announcing their support for the landmark legislation, sometimes referred to as “Obamacare”, that has been a political football for some time.

Again, on Monday February 27, the Indivisible St Johns group has announced that they will hold a demonstration at 11:30 a.m. at the east end of the Bridge of Lions. The “Anti Trump” protest will include a march by participants across the bridge.

Also on Monday, February 27th at 12:00 noon, the St Johns County Republican Party will sponsor a “Pro Trump” rally on the west green of the Castillo de San Marcos National Monument.

Speakers for the “Pro Trump” rally include

Invocation with Pastor Ronald Stafford

William Korach, Chairman, REC and Congressional District 4 Caucus

Diane Scherff Vice Chairman, REC and Chair SJC Trump Campaign

Eric West, REC Secretary, Editor Military Deals USA

Betsy Ross (Portrayed by Frankie Anderson) Constitutionalist

“This is not about left or right,” Party Chairman Bill Korach told local reporters. “It’s about supporting our President of the United States of America.”

