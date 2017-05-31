Public comment sought on proposed parking ordinance changes

City Director of Public Affairs, Paul Williamson, informed local reporters at Historic City News that a workshop for the discussion of proposed changes to the city’s residential parking ordinances has been scheduled for Thursday, June 22nd.

City staff will offer a presentation of the proposed ordinance and the public will have the opportunity to comment and offer suggestions during the workshop from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the Alcazar Room, located on the ground floor of City Hall, 75 King Street in St Augustine.

At a later date, staff will compile a final draft for review and consideration by the City Commission at an upcoming meeting, to be announced.

