PUD approval within St Augustine city limits

Within the city limits of the City of St. Augustine, Historic City News finds that there is very little which is more controversial than the use of a Planned Unit Development to circumvent established zoning. In fact, many critics of the practice refer to a PUD as “spot zoning”.

The following is a list of all approved PUD plans, including their ordinance numbers, effective date, as well as individual descriptive names and the current status of the plans.

ORDINANCE NUMBER DATE EFFECTIVE PUD’S ALPHABETICAL ORDER STATUS 2013-08 5/23/2013 PUD AMENDMENTS – Amending Chapter 28, Sections 28-286 thru 28-291 related to PUD’S 2005-37 12/22/2005 PUD AMENDMENTS – Amending Sec. 28-286 through 28-291 of the PUD Code 2013-04 2/11/2013 Alligator Farm Zoological Park PUD Completed 1993-01 1/25/1993 Anastasia Lakes PUD – Time extension (see Ord. 1990-20) Completed 1990-20 1/14/1991 Anastasia Lakes PUD Completed 2009-11 4/27/2009 The Boys & Girls Club PUD Modifying (See Ord. 2007-26) Completed 2007-26 2/14/2008 The Boys & Girls Club of St. Augustine PUD (W. King Street) Completed 2013-22 10/14/2013 24 Cathedral Place PUD Completed 2011-03 4/11/2011 Columbia Restaurant – PUD (98 St. George St.) Completed 2000-38 9/2/2001 Target – PUD Completed 2005-07 10/9/2006 Coquina Shores PUD (36 May St) Active – Undeveloped 2003-12 4/24/2003 The Coral Landing Seaside PUD at 11 Tremerton St. and amending the terms and conditions of the PUD (See Ord. 1992-26 & Ord. 1990-07 Completed – not built out 2015-24 Rezoning approx. .96 acres of property located at intersections of Cordova St., St. George St. and Bridge St. from HP-1 to PUD Completed 1998-13 6/18/1998 Eagles Crest West Inc. PUD – aka Seagate Woods / Lions Gate Completed 1985-17 5/29/1985 Flagler College Dormitories to PUD – Rezoning (Valencia St. & Carrera St.) Completed 2003-21 5/22/2008 Flagler College Men’s Residence Dorm PUD – 94 Cedar St. Completed 2012-07 10/8/2012 Flagler College New Classroom Building at 31 Cordova PUD Completed 2010-17 6/14/2010 Flagler College Welcome Center – PUD (63 Cordova St.) Completed 2013-18 9/6/2013 Flagler Crossing – PUD Amending (see Ord. 2006-31) Active – Undeveloped 2006-31 11/13/2006 Flagler Crossing – PUD US 1 North (Amended see Ord. 2013-18) Active – Undeveloped 2205-02 2/14/2005 Genovar Annexation PUD Completed 2009-02 2/9/2009 Hilton Bayfront Inn PUD Completed 2002-09 7/22/2002 Home Depot PUD Amending (see Ord. 1999-34) Completed 1999-34 Home Depot PUD (Amended 2002-09) Completed 2015-11 The Horn at Harbor Isle PUD (See Ord. 2002-08) Modifying by allowing time extension for residential townhomes known as Sunset Point Completed – not built out 2002-08 5/23/2002 The Horn at Harbor Isle & Sunset Pointe – PUD Completed – not built out 2013-24 10/14/2013 THE ICE PLANT PUD – 112 Riberia St. Amending (See Ord. 2012-11) Completed 2012-11 9/24/2012 The ICE PLANT PUD – (Amended see Ord. 2013-24) Completed 2010-20 7/12/2010 100 Islander Drive – PUD (SR 312) Completed 2014-08 8/7/2014 117 M L King Ave. – PUD Amending in order to provide for commercial signage (see Ord. 2008-17, Ord. 2013-02) Completed 2013-02 3/14/2013 117 M L King Ave – PUD Amending to provide additional parking, residential units on floor 2, additional commercial uses (see Ord. 2008-17, 2014-08) Completed 2008-17 10/13/2008 117 M L King Ave PUD Completed 1991-37 1/27/1992 157-159 Marine St. Extension of PUD (See Ord. 1990-07) Expired 1990-07 7/5/1900 157 – 159 Marine St. – Rezoning property to PUD Expired 2005-38 1/9/2006 North Florida Commerce Center PUD Modifying to establish the Whispering Creek Town Center PUD (see Ord. 2004-02) Expired 2004-02 2/5/2004 North Florida Commerce Center – PUD (Amended see 2005-38) Expired 1999-23 8/5/1999 North Florida Commerce Center – PUD Expired 1991-01 2/7/1991 North River PUD – (Amends Sec. 7, see Ord 87-7) Extending the North River PUD Expired 1989-05 2/23/1989 North River PUD – provides zoning extension (see Ord. 1987-7) Expired 2001-40 1/24/2002 Old Sebastian Pointe PUD (see Ord. 2001-21) Completed 2001-21 8/3/2001 Old Sebastian Pointe – PUD (Amended see 2001-40) Completed 1994-42 1/23/1995 179 Oneida St. – PUD Rezoning Expired 1985-02 3/11/1985 Pelican Reef – PUD Completed – not built out 2011-26 11/14/2011 The Plaza & Casa Buildings PUD – 1 King St. & 8 Marine St. Completed 2015-34 4000 N. Ponce De Leon Resort PUD / Maderia – Modifying (see Ord. 2001-12) Completed – not built out 2001-12 6/21/2001 4000 N. Ponce De Leon Resort & Convention Center PUD (see 1989-28) Completed – not built out 2009-27 9/14/2009 415 S. Ponce De Leon PUD Amending (See Ord. 2008-12) Expired 2008-12 7/14/2008 415 S. Ponce De Leon Restaurant PUD Completed 1990-01 1/22/1990 3 Radio Rd & Dufferin St. & PUD – Extension of time limit (Amending Sec. 2 of Ord. 1988-31) Completed – not built out 1988-31 6/23/1988 3 Radio Rd – PUD Matanzas Bay Villas (Amended see Ord. 2006-38) Completed – not built out 2006-14 8/14/2006 The Rivers Edge PUD (S. Ponce De Leon Blvd) Expired 2011-08 7/25/2011 The Rivers View Hotel PUD Amending (see Ord. 2008-02) Completed 2008-02 2/11/2008 The Rivers View Hotel – PUD (Amended see Ord. 2011-08) Completed 2014-13 11/6/2014 St. Augustine Shipyards – PUD (255 Diesel Rd) Completed – not built out 2008-24 12/8/2008 100 St. George Street PUD – Modifying The Bubble Room (see Ord. 2008-08) Completed 2008-08 5/12/2008 100 St. George Street PUD (Amended see 2008-24) Completed 2013-30 1/27/2014 110 St. George St. PUD – establishing Completed 2008-30 1/22/2008 St. Johns County Council on Aging PUD Modifying (see Ord. 2001-06) Completed 2001-06 4/5/2001 St. Johns Country Council on Aging Inc PUD Completed 2015-45 San Marco Hotel PUD amendment 6 Castillo Dr. (see Ord. 2006-16) Active – Undeveloped 2006-16 7/24/2006 San Marco Hotel PUD (Amended see Ord. 2015-45) Active – Undeveloped 1987-07 4/3/1987 28 San Marco Ave from CTA to PUD – North River PUD application Rezoning Expired 2007-14 8/23/2007 San Sebastian Inland Harbor PUD Modifying (See Ord. 2004-23) Active – Undeveloped 2016-15 6/2/2016 Sebastian Inland Harbor PUD (aka 90 Riberia St.) Modifying to extend the completion date of the project by 10 years (see Ord. 2004-03, modified 2007-14) Active – Undeveloped 2004-23 12/13/2004 Sebastian Inland Harbor PUD Active – Undeveloped 2012-08 6/11/2012 Sixty West Avenue PUD Amending (see Ord. 2010-22) Completed 2010-22 8/23/2010 Sixty West PUD – (Amended see Ord. 2012-08) Completed 1992-26 11/5/1992 11 Tremerton St. – PUD (Amends Ord. 90-07) Completed – not built out 2005-16 7/11/2005 Tringali – PUD (Live Oak St.) Active – Undeveloped 1999-03 2/4/1999 University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences – PUD (SR312) Completed 1987-37 6/22/1987 Verot Villas PUD – Construction shall commence on or before 6/30/87 (Amending Sec. 9 of 85-11) Expired 1986-39 7/28/1986 Verot Villas – PUD (Amends Sec. 9 of see Ord. 85-11) to provide construction of the Verot Villas Expired 1985-11 5/26/1985 Verot Villas PUD – Rezoning land to PUD Expired 1999-36 5/24/2001 Westcott House / Villas De Marin – PUD Completed 2010-28 9/13/2010 Whispering Creek Town Center PUD Amending (See Ord. 2005-38 Establishing, See amending Ord. 2009-12 and Ord. 2010-14) Expired 2010-14 5/24/2010 Whispering Creek Town Center – PUD Amending (Lewis Speedway) (See Ord. 2005-38 Establishing, See Ord. 2009-12 Amending) Expired 2009-12 4/27/2009 Whispering Creek Town Center PUD Amending (See Ord. 2005-38) Expired

