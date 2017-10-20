PUD approval within St Augustine city limits

Within the city limits of the City of St. Augustine, Historic City News finds that there is very little which is more controversial than the use of a Planned Unit Development to circumvent established zoning. In fact, many critics of the practice refer to a PUD as “spot zoning”.
The following is a list of all approved PUD plans, including their ordinance numbers, effective date, as well as individual descriptive names and the current status of the plans.
|ORDINANCE NUMBER
|DATE EFFECTIVE
|PUD’S ALPHABETICAL ORDER
|STATUS
|2013-08
|5/23/2013
|PUD AMENDMENTS – Amending Chapter 28, Sections 28-286 thru 28-291 related to PUD’S
|2005-37
|12/22/2005
|PUD AMENDMENTS – Amending Sec. 28-286 through 28-291 of the PUD Code
|2013-04
|2/11/2013
|Alligator Farm Zoological Park PUD
|Completed
|1993-01
|1/25/1993
|Anastasia Lakes PUD – Time extension (see Ord. 1990-20)
|Completed
|1990-20
|1/14/1991
|Anastasia Lakes PUD
|Completed
|2009-11
|4/27/2009
|The Boys & Girls Club PUD Modifying (See Ord. 2007-26)
|Completed
|2007-26
|2/14/2008
|The Boys & Girls Club of St. Augustine PUD (W. King Street)
|Completed
|2013-22
|10/14/2013
|24 Cathedral Place PUD
|Completed
|2011-03
|4/11/2011
|Columbia Restaurant – PUD (98 St. George St.)
|Completed
|2000-38
|9/2/2001
|Target – PUD
|Completed
|2005-07
|10/9/2006
|Coquina Shores PUD (36 May St)
|Active – Undeveloped
|2003-12
|4/24/2003
|The Coral Landing Seaside PUD at 11 Tremerton St. and amending the terms and conditions of the PUD (See Ord. 1992-26 & Ord. 1990-07
|Completed – not built out
|2015-24
|Rezoning approx. .96 acres of property located at intersections of Cordova St., St. George St. and Bridge St. from HP-1 to PUD
|Completed
|1998-13
|6/18/1998
|Eagles Crest West Inc. PUD – aka Seagate Woods / Lions Gate
|Completed
|1985-17
|5/29/1985
|Flagler College Dormitories to PUD – Rezoning (Valencia St. & Carrera St.)
|Completed
|2003-21
|5/22/2008
|Flagler College Men’s Residence Dorm PUD – 94 Cedar St.
|Completed
|2012-07
|10/8/2012
|Flagler College New Classroom Building at 31 Cordova PUD
|Completed
|2010-17
|6/14/2010
|Flagler College Welcome Center – PUD (63 Cordova St.)
|Completed
|2013-18
|9/6/2013
|Flagler Crossing – PUD Amending (see Ord. 2006-31)
|Active – Undeveloped
|2006-31
|11/13/2006
|Flagler Crossing – PUD US 1 North (Amended see Ord. 2013-18)
|Active – Undeveloped
|2205-02
|2/14/2005
|Genovar Annexation PUD
|Completed
|2009-02
|2/9/2009
|Hilton Bayfront Inn PUD
|Completed
|2002-09
|7/22/2002
|Home Depot PUD Amending (see Ord. 1999-34)
|Completed
|1999-34
|Home Depot PUD (Amended 2002-09)
|Completed
|2015-11
|The Horn at Harbor Isle PUD (See Ord. 2002-08) Modifying by allowing time extension for residential townhomes known as Sunset Point
|Completed – not built out
|2002-08
|5/23/2002
|The Horn at Harbor Isle & Sunset Pointe – PUD
|Completed – not built out
|2013-24
|10/14/2013
|THE ICE PLANT PUD – 112 Riberia St. Amending (See Ord. 2012-11)
|Completed
|2012-11
|9/24/2012
|The ICE PLANT PUD – (Amended see Ord. 2013-24)
|Completed
|2010-20
|7/12/2010
|100 Islander Drive – PUD (SR 312)
|Completed
|2014-08
|8/7/2014
|117 M L King Ave. – PUD Amending in order to provide for commercial signage (see Ord. 2008-17, Ord. 2013-02)
|Completed
|2013-02
|3/14/2013
|117 M L King Ave – PUD Amending to provide additional parking, residential units on floor 2, additional commercial uses (see Ord. 2008-17, 2014-08)
|Completed
|2008-17
|10/13/2008
|117 M L King Ave PUD
|Completed
|1991-37
|1/27/1992
|157-159 Marine St. Extension of PUD (See Ord. 1990-07)
|Expired
|1990-07
|7/5/1900
|157 – 159 Marine St. – Rezoning property to PUD
|Expired
|2005-38
|1/9/2006
|North Florida Commerce Center PUD Modifying to establish the Whispering Creek Town Center PUD (see Ord. 2004-02)
|Expired
|2004-02
|2/5/2004
|North Florida Commerce Center – PUD (Amended see 2005-38)
|Expired
|1999-23
|8/5/1999
|North Florida Commerce Center – PUD
|Expired
|1991-01
|2/7/1991
|North River PUD – (Amends Sec. 7, see Ord 87-7) Extending the North River PUD
|Expired
|1989-05
|2/23/1989
|North River PUD – provides zoning extension (see Ord. 1987-7)
|Expired
|2001-40
|1/24/2002
|Old Sebastian Pointe PUD (see Ord. 2001-21)
|Completed
|2001-21
|8/3/2001
|Old Sebastian Pointe – PUD (Amended see 2001-40)
|Completed
|1994-42
|1/23/1995
|179 Oneida St. – PUD Rezoning
|Expired
|1985-02
|3/11/1985
|Pelican Reef – PUD
|Completed – not built out
|2011-26
|11/14/2011
|The Plaza & Casa Buildings PUD – 1 King St. & 8 Marine St.
|Completed
|2015-34
|4000 N. Ponce De Leon Resort PUD / Maderia – Modifying (see Ord. 2001-12)
|Completed – not built out
|2001-12
|6/21/2001
|4000 N. Ponce De Leon Resort & Convention Center PUD (see 1989-28)
|Completed – not built out
|2009-27
|9/14/2009
|415 S. Ponce De Leon PUD Amending (See Ord. 2008-12)
|Expired
|2008-12
|7/14/2008
|415 S. Ponce De Leon Restaurant PUD
|Completed
|1990-01
|1/22/1990
|3 Radio Rd & Dufferin St. & PUD – Extension of time limit (Amending Sec. 2 of Ord. 1988-31)
|Completed – not built out
|1988-31
|6/23/1988
|3 Radio Rd – PUD Matanzas Bay Villas (Amended see Ord. 2006-38)
|Completed – not built out
|2006-14
|8/14/2006
|The Rivers Edge PUD (S. Ponce De Leon Blvd)
|Expired
|2011-08
|7/25/2011
|The Rivers View Hotel PUD Amending (see Ord. 2008-02)
|Completed
|2008-02
|2/11/2008
|The Rivers View Hotel – PUD (Amended see Ord. 2011-08)
|Completed
|2014-13
|11/6/2014
|St. Augustine Shipyards – PUD (255 Diesel Rd)
|Completed – not built out
|2008-24
|12/8/2008
|100 St. George Street PUD – Modifying The Bubble Room (see Ord. 2008-08)
|Completed
|2008-08
|5/12/2008
|100 St. George Street PUD (Amended see 2008-24)
|Completed
|2013-30
|1/27/2014
|110 St. George St. PUD – establishing
|Completed
|2008-30
|1/22/2008
|St. Johns County Council on Aging PUD Modifying (see Ord. 2001-06)
|Completed
|2001-06
|4/5/2001
|St. Johns Country Council on Aging Inc PUD
|Completed
|2015-45
|San Marco Hotel PUD amendment 6 Castillo Dr. (see Ord. 2006-16)
|Active – Undeveloped
|2006-16
|7/24/2006
|San Marco Hotel PUD (Amended see Ord. 2015-45)
|Active – Undeveloped
|1987-07
|4/3/1987
|28 San Marco Ave from CTA to PUD – North River PUD application Rezoning
|Expired
|2007-14
|8/23/2007
|San Sebastian Inland Harbor PUD Modifying (See Ord. 2004-23)
|Active – Undeveloped
|2016-15
|6/2/2016
|Sebastian Inland Harbor PUD (aka 90 Riberia St.) Modifying to extend the completion date of the project by 10 years (see Ord. 2004-03, modified 2007-14)
|Active – Undeveloped
|2004-23
|12/13/2004
|Sebastian Inland Harbor PUD
|Active – Undeveloped
|2012-08
|6/11/2012
|Sixty West Avenue PUD Amending (see Ord. 2010-22)
|Completed
|2010-22
|8/23/2010
|Sixty West PUD – (Amended see Ord. 2012-08)
|Completed
|1992-26
|11/5/1992
|11 Tremerton St. – PUD (Amends Ord. 90-07)
|Completed – not built out
|2005-16
|7/11/2005
|Tringali – PUD (Live Oak St.)
|Active – Undeveloped
|1999-03
|2/4/1999
|University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences – PUD (SR312)
|Completed
|1987-37
|6/22/1987
|Verot Villas PUD – Construction shall commence on or before 6/30/87 (Amending Sec. 9 of 85-11)
|Expired
|1986-39
|7/28/1986
|Verot Villas – PUD (Amends Sec. 9 of see Ord. 85-11) to provide construction of the Verot Villas
|Expired
|1985-11
|5/26/1985
|Verot Villas PUD – Rezoning land to PUD
|Expired
|1999-36
|5/24/2001
|Westcott House / Villas De Marin – PUD
|Completed
|2010-28
|9/13/2010
|Whispering Creek Town Center PUD Amending (See Ord. 2005-38 Establishing, See amending Ord. 2009-12 and Ord. 2010-14)
|Expired
|2010-14
|5/24/2010
|Whispering Creek Town Center – PUD Amending (Lewis Speedway) (See Ord. 2005-38 Establishing, See Ord. 2009-12 Amending)
|Expired
|2009-12
|4/27/2009
|Whispering Creek Town Center PUD Amending (See Ord. 2005-38)
|Expired