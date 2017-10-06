Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands Parks Closed

Superintendent for the National Parks of the Caribbean in San Juan reported to Historic City News this morning that all National Park Service Units in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands will remain closed until further notice.

The NPS Eastern Incident Management Team announced the closure of all national parks is due to continued Hurricane Maria recovery and emergency stabilization efforts.

“The closures and public use limits will remain in effect for the foreseeable future,” the announcement said. The unpopular measure was taken under the authority granted the National Park Service and the Superintendent under 36 CFR §1.5. “Unsafe and hazardous conditions continue to exist for both the public and park employees.”

As local conditions improve the Superintendent will evaluate and open specific areas. No date to reopen any areas is known at this time.

Closures

Virgin Islands National Park, St. John – CLOSED

Virgin Islands Coral Reef National Monument, St. John – CLOSED

Christiansted National Historic Site, St. Croix – CLOSED

Buck Island Reef National Monument, St. Croix – CLOSED

Salt River Bay National Historical Park, St. Croix – CLOSED

San Juan National Historic Site, Puerto Rico – CLOSED

Due to the closure, all holders of “Special Use Permits” should consider any current or pending permits to be “on hold” until the park areas re-open.

Permit holders are encouraged to visit https://www.nps.gov/aboutus/news/severe-weather-response.htm for updates to local conditions and progress of stabilization efforts, or visit the individual park website.

