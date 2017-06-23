Qualifying in Hastings election closed today at noon

St. Johns County Supervisor of Elections, Vicky C. Oakes, reported to Historic City News, that candidate qualifying just ended at noon for the regularly scheduled Town of Hastings General Election set for November 7th.

There is additional information available on the Supervisor’s website at votesjc.com

2017 Hastings General Election Qualified Candidates

Hastings Town Commissioner – Seat 1

Chris Coleman N/P PO Box 331 Hastings, FL 32145 (904) 692-1121 limodriver05@aol.com

Hastings Town Commissioner – Seat 2

Carlos D. Felder N/P 503 Wilson Rd. / PO Box 127 Hastings, FL 32145 (904) 692-2428 ksewley@gmail.com Tom Powell Ward Jr. N/P 219 Park Ave. / PO Box 1071 Hastings, FL 32145 (904) 806-0589 thunder10550@bellsouth.net

Hastings Town Commissioner – Seat 3

Kim Lewis Felder N/P PO Box 591 Hastings, FL 32145 (407) 988-4775 seventhchild66@yahoo.com Chris Stanton N/P 111 W. Lattin St. / PO Box 337 Hastings, FL 32145 (904) 599-8059 bwcafan@yahoo.com

