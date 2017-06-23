Qualifying in Hastings election closed today at noon

St. Johns County Supervisor of Elections, Vicky C. Oakes, reported to Historic City News, that candidate qualifying just ended at noon for the regularly scheduled Town of Hastings General Election set for November 7th.
2017 Hastings General Election Qualified Candidates
Hastings Town Commissioner – Seat 1
|Chris Coleman
|N/P
|PO Box 331
|Hastings, FL 32145
|(904) 692-1121
|limodriver05@aol.com
Hastings Town Commissioner – Seat 2
|Carlos D. Felder
|N/P
|503 Wilson Rd. / PO Box 127
|Hastings, FL 32145
|(904) 692-2428
|ksewley@gmail.com
|Tom Powell Ward Jr.
|N/P
|219 Park Ave. / PO Box 1071
|Hastings, FL 32145
|(904) 806-0589
|thunder10550@bellsouth.net
Hastings Town Commissioner – Seat 3
|Kim Lewis Felder
|N/P
|PO Box 591
|Hastings, FL 32145
|(407) 988-4775
|seventhchild66@yahoo.com
|Chris Stanton
|N/P
|111 W. Lattin St. / PO Box 337
|Hastings, FL 32145
|(904) 599-8059
|bwcafan@yahoo.com