Quick guide to applying for disaster assistance

FEMA announced to local Historic City News reporters that an Individual Assistance Declaration for St Johns County has been issued in response to damage related to Hurricane Irma, making these FEMA Programs available to those who are eligible.

You are eligible if you are a disaster-impacted individual with expenses not covered by insurance.

Individuals and Households Program

Housing Assistance provides financial and/or direct assistance to eligible disaster survivors who have necessary expenses and serious needs unmet through other resources, such as insurance.

Financial Housing Assistance can include Rental Assistance, Lodging Expense Reimbursement, Home Repair Assistance, and Home Replacement Assistance.

Direct Housing Assistance can include Manufactured Housing Units, Multi-Family Lease and Repair, and Permanent or Semi-Permanent Housing Construction.

Other Needs Assistance provides financial assistance to individuals and households who have other disaster-related necessary expenses such as medical, childcare, funeral, personal property, and transportation costs.

The U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Disaster Assistance Program provides low-interest, long-term loans to those impacted by a declared disaster.

Crisis Counseling Assistance & Training Program

Assists in recovery from the effects of a disaster through community based outreach and psycho-educational services.

Disaster Case Management

Involves creating a Disaster Recovery Plan together with a disaster case manager to reach disaster recovery by meeting unmet needs through available resources.

Disaster Unemployment Assistance

Provides unemployment benefits and re-employment services to individuals who have become unemployed because of the disaster and who are not eligible for regular State unemployment insurance.

Disaster Legal Services

Provides legal assistance to low-income individuals who are unable to secure legal services adequate to meet their disaster related needs.

Have this information ready when you apply:

Social Security number (one per household)

Address of the damaged home or apartment

Description of the damage

Information about insurance coverage

Telephone number

Mailing address

Bank account & routing numbers for direct deposit of funds

HOW TO APPLY

Internet: https://www.disasterassistance.gov

FEMA application through https://www.fema.gov

FEMA Toll-Free Helpline: 800-621-3362

FEMA Toll-Free Helpline for deaf, or speech disability: 800-462-7585

Disaster Recovery Center near your community

S. SBA Disaster Loan Assistance: https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela

Restrictions: Financial assistance is limited to an annually adjusted amount based on the Department of Labor Consumer Price Index. Applicants whose homes are located in a Special Flood Hazard Area and who receive assistance because of a flood-caused disaster must obtain and maintain flood insurance. Disaster survivors may need to provide documentation to help FEMA evaluate their eligibility, such as proof of occupancy, ownership, income loss, and/or information concerning an applicant’s housing situation prior to the disaster. Assistance is limited to 18 months following the disaster declaration.

