Randy McDaniels addresses local Tea Party

Historic City News readers are patriotically invited to attend the General meeting of the Saint Augustine Tea Party, held at the Village Inn located at 900 North Ponce de Leon Boulevard in St. Augustine beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 10th.

The special guest will be Randy McDaniels; a representative of ACT! for America located in Jacksonville.

Randy McDaniels is a Marine veteran who served as an Operations specialist, and also on the 11th Counter-Intelligence Team, which conducted counter terrorism, counter espionage and counter-subversion operations. Mr. McDaniels is the President of ACT! for America, Jacksonville Chapter, and is a National mentor.

ACT for America is committed to recruiting, training, and mobilizing citizens community by community to help protect and preserve American culture and to keep this nation safe. With over 750,000 members, they stand for: Secure Borders; Defeating ISIS, Al Qaeda, & Affiliates; Designating the Muslim Brotherhood a Foreign Terrorist Organization; Ensuring Proper & Effective Vetting of Refugees; and Promoting Respect for Law & Order, our Police, and our Military!

Please join us Tuesday evening for a very informative evening with Randy McDaniels. Questions? Q and A Session to follow. Open to the public, and No admission charge. So bring a friend.

