Rawlings fourth grade class wins live American alligator

The St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park congratulates Betsy Wetmore and her students Carter Magnano, Lucas LaPrade, and PJ Wilkinson from PVPV Rawlings Elementary School for their outstanding winning entry into the 9th Annual Edu-Gator Contest.

Historic City News was informed that the winning fourth grade class will enjoy the company of a young American alligator, a unique class pet, for the remainder of the school year.

Brittany McDermott, Curator of Education at the Alligator Farm, and Jim Darlington, Reptile Curator, will make the presentation on Thursday, March 2nd at 10:00 a.m.

The students won the alligator for their classroom in a county-wide contest in which fourth grade students were asked to submit a cooperative project answering the question “Why are American Alligators important?” Carter, Lucas, and PJ created an impressive paper maché alligator made of recycled debris collected after Hurricane Matthew, a PowerPoint, and a YouTube video.

The St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park is one of Florida’s oldest and most treasured attractions. Since 1893, it has provided visitors with exciting and educational opportunities to interact with a wide range of crocodilians, reptiles, mammals and birds. It is the only place in the world where visitors can see every species of alligator, crocodile, caiman and gharial. In 1992, The Alligator Farm was designated a U.S. Historic District.

