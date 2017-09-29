Reading Pal Conference

The Early Learning Coalition of North Florida hosted a conference for their “Reading Pals” at the Marywood Retreat and Conference Center in St. Johns County, on September 27th.

Forty of ELC’s Reading Volunteers from Clay, Putnam and St. Johns County attended. St. Johns County Volunteer Molly Grossholz supervised a “Pete the Cat” station at the “Reading Pals” Conference.

“I am humbled to be with this outreach effort that attracts volunteers with so much community commitment and incredible talent,” said Early Literacy Outreach Manager Joan Whitson. “These volunteers are the reason we are able to deliver such important early learning experiences to our communities, and without them our program would not be possible.”

The conference had two keynote speakers, Michelle Kiley and Sandra Dunnavant. Kiley is a youth services librarian who has worked for the St. Johns County Public Library system for more than 12 years as a children’s librarian. Dunnavant is a part-time employee for the ELC and was an educator in the Clay County school system for forty-eight years.

Along with the keynote presentations, participants experienced different reading stations throughout the day – created by ELC staff and volunteers. Reading stations included demonstrations on how to use themes for story time incorporating music when reading to children.

For more information about upcoming ELC’s early literacy events, please contact Joan Whitson by phone at 904-342-2267.

Share a link to this Historic City News article Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Comments

comments