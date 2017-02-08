Recovered body brought to shore for investigation

A citizen aboard a private boat reported to US Coast Guard officials the discovery of a human body adrift at sea; located about three miles east of Ponte Vedra Beach late this morning.

Historic City News learned that an agent with Homeland Security provided a vessel, and, accompanied a Florida Wildlife Commission officer and county marine deputy, successfully located and recovered the remains; returning to the St Augustine Municipal Marina.

Although there are no obvious signs of foul play reported, the Office of the District 23 Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy on the body described as a white male, 25-35 years-old, wearing a bathing suit, to determine the identity of the remains as well as the time, cause, and manner of death.

An announcement from the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office claims that there are no active cases of lost or missing persons that appear to match.

Comments