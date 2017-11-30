Register now for Field of Dreams baseball league

County Commissioners James Johns, St Johns County District 1, reported to Historic City News that registration for the Field of Dreams baseball league 2018 Spring season has opened through December 22 and is free for all participants.

The mission of the league is to provide a sustainable voluntary organization that provides a safe ADA-certified facility where special needs children can play baseball for free and be an active part of a thriving athletic association.

“The Field of Dreams Baseball league enables children with mental or physical disabilities an opportunity to play baseball in an organized league,” Johns told local reporters.

Participants will play on an athletic team, wear a uniform, have their names announced, and participate in the National Anthem before each game. The league is open to youth ages 5 through 19.

To register, or for more information on sponsorship opportunities, please visit fodbaseball.com.

