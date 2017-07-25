Relive the 1842 parade at the end of the Second Seminole War

More than 40 living historians and re-enactors will present the 10th annual commemoration of the 1842 parade that marked the end to the Second Seminole War.

The commemoration is organized by West Point of North Florida and is free and open to the public.

“On August 15, 1842 — 175 years ago — hundreds of regular U.S. Army soldiers with four military bands marched through the streets of St Augustine,” a spokesperson for West Point of North Florida told local Historic City News reporters. “They escorted seven wagons carrying the remains of soldiers who perished throughout Florida during the seven years of the Second Seminole War.”

The parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. August 12th at the St. Francis Barracks, located at 82 Marine Street in St Augustine, then proceeds to the St Augustine National Cemetery for a short ceremony of remembrance to honor those who perished.

The remains were carried to their final resting place for a commitment ceremony, a garden next to the St. Francis Barracks. That “sacred abiding place of their honored remains”, as is was called by the newspaper of the day, is today’s St. Augustine National Cemetery.

This year, the commemoration takes place within the framework of the first convocation of Seminole War historians organized by the Seminole Wars Foundation. The convocation, August 11–13, will gather individuals and organizations interested in the Seminole War era for a comprehensive program of talks, meetings and discussion. Admission charges apply for the convocation.

