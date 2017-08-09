Report: Marking city’s history

George Gardner, St Augustine Report

Special to Historic City News

Two more historic markers are being added to the surge over the past decade to identify historic sites in our oldest city. Since the early 2000’s the city, St. Augustine Archaeology Association and 40th ACCORD have been installing markers.

A Fullerwood Park National Historic District marker was unveiled Tuesday, August 8, at Macaris and San Marco Avenues.

A Coquina Watchtower-Lighthouse marker will be installed this fall on the banks of Salt Run near the City Pier, where the original watchtower stood until undermined by ocean erosion in 1880.

The Fullerwood marker was installed through the city neighborhood grant program and the watchtower marker through the city and organization donations.

