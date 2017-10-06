Research Reserve announces beach exploration

Patrician Price, spokesperson for the Guana-Tolomato-Matanzas National Estuarine Research Reserve, invited all Historic City News readers to October’s monthly beach stroll and discovery walk.

On Saturday, October 21st, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., and the third Saturday of each month, join an interpretive guide for a beach walk beginning at the South Beach Access Lot located at 1798 Ponte Vedra Boulevard (SR-A1A) Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082.

“This is a Beaches-101 experience the entire family will enjoy,” Price told local reporters. “We provide a fantastic opportunity to collect seashells and shark’s teeth while learning about animals that call the beach home.”

Tickets for the event are free of charge, but must be reserved on the event website. Click to reserve a spot online, or for more information, call 904-823-4500. There is a $3 per vehicle parking fee.

The GTM Research Reserve is one of 29 National Estuarine Research Reserves across the nation focused on researching, educating and protecting the natural biodiversity and cultural resources within the estuary. It is managed by Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s Florida Coastal Office, in partnership with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Click for a calendar of events at the Environmental Education Center, located at 505 Guana River Road, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, 32082.

