Resident arrested on drug possession charges

Historic City News learned that yesterday, Thursday September 28th at approximately 9:00 a.m., Officer Wayne R Ferrell, an investigator with the St Augustine Police Department, served a search warrant at a residence located at 205 Spring Street in St Augustine.

The occupant, 48-year-old Lonnie Ray Thomas, whose residence address was reported as 251 Estrada Avenue in Saint Augustine, was found to have inside a clear plastic bag on his person, prescription pills for which he did not have a prescription.

In a bedroom containing personal belongings that Thomas said were his, police found a small baggie underneath his pillow which contained what appeared to be 0.3 grams of crystal ice methamphetamine. A sample tested positive with a NIK methamphetamine test kit.

Thomas was found in possession of two 30 mg Oxycodone tablets, two 30 mg Morphine Sulphate tablets, one 8 mg Buprenorphine Hydrochloride tablet, two Buprenorphine Naloxone tablets; each medication being a controlled substance requiring a physician’s prescription to possess.

Thomas was taken into custody by police and transported to the jail without incident. After his first appearance hearing this morning, he remains in custody at the St Johns County Detention Facility in lieu of $25,000.00 bond.

