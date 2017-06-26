Residents group calls Saturday protest of HP-5 rezoning

St Augustine Residents Count informed local Historic City News reporters that they will hold a protest to the rezoning of three parcels currently zoned Historic Preservation 5 and the expansion of the San Marco Hotel Planned Unit Development on Saturday July 1, 2017.

Protesters will gather from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on the sidewalk, a public right-of-way, near the site of the former Barnacle Bill’s restaurant located at 14 West Castillo Drive.

“The public is invited to join us to defend a historic neighborhood and keep the City of St Augustine from trading livability for tourism,” said St Augustine resident Lee Geanuleas, one of the organizers of the protest. “Please bring your signs, sunscreen and make your voices heard.”

Ice cold water with seats in the shade will be available.

