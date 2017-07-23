Residents in two city neighborhoods get new sidewalks

In a classic case of the squeaky wheel getting the grease, the City of St Augustine announced to Historic City News that on Monday, July 24th sidewalk projects will be starting as a direct result of residents of two neighborhood associations “providing their input to city staff”.

Both projects include the installation of new sidewalks where currently there are none. One project is along the west side of Riberia Street, between Valencia Street and Carrera Street. The other in an area along St George Street, south of Bridge Street adjacent to St Francis Park.

“The need for these sidewalks became evident during last spring’s mobility walks during which residents took time to meet with city staff,” according to a published press release distributed by the City. “Participants literally walked their neighborhood streets to point out specific improvements needed to increase access and safety.”

The City credits the decision to construct the new sidewalks as “a direct result” of residents of the Flagler Model Land Neighborhood Association and the Old City South Neighborhood Association.

Weather permitting, the projects will begin next week and are expected to be completed mid to late August, and are being funded by the city’s mobility initiative. Residents in other City neighborhoods that do not have sidewalks need to learn to squeak a little louder.

