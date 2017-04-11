Reviews mixed on City proposal for opening Bridge of Lions

Do Historic City News readers believe that extending the restricted hours on weekdays by three hours, in the evening from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., during which the Bridge of Lions may only be opened once every thirty minutes will help relieve traffic congestion downtown and on Anastasia Island?

The current schedule allows a bridgetender to open the draw at the request of a vessel, but only on the half hour between 7:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. unless it is a Saturday, Sunday or federal holiday. As an additional restriction, on regular weekdays, the draw is to remain closed at 8:00 a.m., 12:00 noon, and 5:00 p.m. At all other times before 7:00 a.m. and after 6:00 p.m., the Bridge of Lions opens on the demand of marine traffic. There are exceptions for vessels under tow, being pushed by a tugboat, or vessels experiencing emergencies.

City Manager John Regan has asked the U.S. Coast Guard to make that change to the opening schedule and he has been in charge of discussing that change since 2015. Two years later, the Coast Guard is asking the public to weigh in.

Of course, city staffers like mobility czar Xavier Pellicer ($59,283.39 annually), Public Works Director Martha Graham ($113,695.73 annually), and General Services Director Jim Piggott ($103,674.52 annually) believe their boss, City Manager John Regan ($157,317.65 annually) has submitted an unrivaled proposal.

However, recreational and commercial boaters as well as part-time and full-time boat residents seem to share the opinion of Geoffrey Riding:

“I urge the U.S. Coast Guard not to change the Bridge of Lions opening schedule. The Bridge of Lions in in a congested area of the Intracoastal Waterway with a marina and mooring fields. It is in an area of changing tidal currents which can be swift at times. Reducing opening times will increase congestion on the water and increase the probability of accidents in this busy area of the ICW. The new bridge built by the City of St Augustine in 1999 has limited clearance. Periodic openings are needed to permit boat traffic. To reduce the vehicle congestion in the city caused by these bridge openings, St Augustine is seeking to reduce the frequency of openings. This will inconvenience boaters and reduce safety. Boats are not like cars. You cannot just put a boat in park and wait.”

Discounting the identical messages from the city’s “Mass Mail Campaign”, original responses from residents seemed to follow the points made by William Abare:

“As the saying goes, the train has already left the station. We had an opportunity to address this issue when we were trying to decide whether to repair, restore, or replace the Bridge of Lions. I believe that we should have replaced the single bridge with two two-lane bridges. This option may still be worth considering. Regardless, the traffic problem is only going to get worse, and controlling the number of openings at peak times seems to make good sense.”

In all, the following 97 citizens have responded as of press time today:

Comment Submitted by Harriet Havanich

Comment Submitted by Robert Schindler

Comment Submitted by Jessie Dittmer

Comment Submitted by Albert Presgraves

Comment Submitted by Lynn Richardson

Comment Submitted by Geoffrey Riding

Comment Submitted by Thomas Lahey

Comment Submitted by Melanie Luke

Comment Submitted by Robert Kovach

Comment Submitted by Tom Kataras

Comment Submitted by Tasha Peters

Comment Submitted by Peter Colket

Comment Submitted by Susan Coman

Comment Submitted by Matt Goolsby

Comment Submitted by James Daugharthy

Comment Submitted by Cherry Gaffney

Comment Submitted by Charles Williamson

Comment Submitted by Tom Bartol

Comment Submitted by Jim Potochick

Comment Submitted by Keith Kremer

Comment Submitted by Jay Bliss

Comment Submitted by Don Pratt

Comment Submitted by Diane Bradley

Comment Submitted by Anthony Adams

Comment Submitted by Stephen Starling

Comment Submitted by Anonymous

Comment Submitted by Tom Wemett

Comment Submitted by Roger Moffat

Comment Submitted by William Abare

Comment Submitted by Anonymous

Comment Submitted by Anonymous

Comment Submitted by Richard Heist

Comment Submitted by William Schwartz

Comment Submitted by Lefterri Prodromou

Comment Submitted by Ulrica [Last Name Unknown]

Comment Submitted by Jim Piggott

Comment Submitted by Joe Neighbor

Comment Submitted by Danette Potochick

Comment Submitted by Marie Inge

Comment Submitted by Ray Barnard

Comment Submitted by Kay Coffey

Comment Submitted by Carol L. Jagodinski

Comment Submitted by Cory B.

Comment Submitted by Nick Jones

Comment Submitted by Erin Gunia

Comment Submitted by William Jones

Comment Submitted by anonymous ANONYMOUS

Comment Submitted by Janet Zimmerman

Comment Submitted by Gordon Wilson

Comment Submitted by Michael Longstreet

Comment Submitted by Mark Crosley, Florida Inland Navigation District

Comment Submitted by Anonymous

Comment Submitted by Tracy Upchurch

Comment Submitted by Andrew Woods

Comment Submitted by Matt Brown

Comment Submitted by Vic Freeman

Comment Submitted by Brian Roach

Comment Submitted by William Wright

Comment Submitted by Rick McChesney

Comment Submitted by Enrique (“Henry”) Estevez

Comment Submitted by Dan Davidson

Comment Submitted by Glen Moore

Comment Submitted by Paul Flynn

Comment Submitted by Martha Graham

Comment Submitted by Charles Willoughby

Comment Submitted by Stephen Sipe

Comment Submitted by T N

Comment Submitted by P. McDonald

Comment Submitted by Ann Breslauer

Comment Submitted by William Russell

Comment Submitted by Michael Carr

Comment Submitted by Anonymous

Comment Submitted by Arthur Gauthier

Comment Submitted by Dalton Williams

Comment Submitted by Don Bruce

Comment Submitted by Richard Hermann

Comment Submitted by Anonymous (DF)

Comment Submitted by Leonard Pellicer

Comment Submitted by Jeffrey Siegel

Comment Submitted by James Schock

Comment Submitted by Megan Colagrande

Comment Submitted by James Riley

Comment Submitted by Captain Curtis Curry

Comment Submitted by Scott Tagen

Comment Submitted by Helen Deitrick

Comment Submitted by Jim O’Malley

Comment Submitted by Faye Kenney

Comment Submitted by Xavier Pellicer

Comment Submitted by Anonymous

Comment Submitted by Bill [Last Name Unknown]

Comment Submitted by Michale Hervey

Mass Mail Campaign 1: Comment Submitted by Erin Landry

Comment Submitted by Lisa Ridenour

Comment Submitted by Irwin Wilensky

Comment Submitted by Tim Mason

Comment Submitted by Randi Kersey

Comment Submitted by Michelle Bennett

For background, the City of St Augustine does not own the Bridge of Lions — the Florida Department of Transportation does. And, FDOT controls all state roads in Florida, which includes SR-A1A that crosses the bridge. The City of St Augustine does not control the opening or the closing of the Bridge of Lions, the US Coast Guard does. And, contrary to some public comments submitted online, the City of St Augustine did not control the 1999 decision to rebuild the antiquated two-lane draw bridge, the US Army Corps of Engineers had to make that call.

At this time, the Coast Guard is seeking comments and information concerning the proposal to change the operating schedule for the Bridge of Lions across the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway.

The City of St. Augustine is concerned that vehicle traffic is becoming exponentially worse with each passing season and that on-demand bridge openings are contributing to vehicle traffic backups. The proposed modification would extend the twice an hour draw opening period from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. daily, and preclude the draw from opening at 3:30 p.m. on weekends and Federal holidays.

To add your comments to the proposal, visit https://www.regulations.gov/document?D=USCG-2016-0723-0001

Comments and related material must reach the Coast Guard on or before May 15, 2017.

Comments