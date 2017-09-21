Roscoe Boulevard bridge closed for repairs

Historic City News has learned that, due to significant erosion caused by Hurricane Irma, the Roscoe Boulevard bridge north of Landrum Lane will be closed for repairs beginning Thursday September 21.

Roscoe Boulevard will be closed to thru traffic from Landrum Lane to Canal Boulevard, and will remain closed until the full damage assessment and necessary repairs have been completed.

During the closure, residents living between Canal Boulevard and the bridge can access their homes from North Roscoe, and residents living between Landrum Lane and the bridge can access their homes from

South Roscoe.

All southbound traffic on Roscoe Boulevard will be detoured at Canal Boulevard to Palm Valley Road, and all northbound traffic will be detoured to Landrum Lane to Palm Valley Road. Detour routes will be posted.

