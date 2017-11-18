Roscoe Boulevard Bridge re-opens

Michael Ryan, Director of the St Johns County Communications Division, confirmed for Historic City News local reporters today the long-awaited re-opening of the Roscoe Boulevard Bridge in Palm Valley.

The bridge connects and stretches between Landrum Lane and Canal Boulevard. The re-opening is today and is planned to be permanent, barring any further unforeseen issues.

“These repairs were made due to a significant amount of damage caused by Hurricane Irma,” Ryan told Historic City News. “St Johns County would like to thank residents for their patience throughout this project.”

Significant erosion caused by winds and flooding from Hurricane Irma closed the 2-lane span just east of the Intracoastal Waterway that has remained closed for repairs since late September.

Damage forced St. Johns County officials to shut down the bridge and set up detours for local traffic to Roscoe Boulevard North and South as well as Canal Boulevard, Palm Valley Road and Landrum Lane for the past two months.

