Rubio co-hosts Irma recovery event Monday

St Johns County and Senator Marco Rubio are hosting an Irma Recovery Assistance event for residents affected by Hurricane Irma from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Monday, September 18th at the St Johns County Administration Building, located at 500 San Sebastian View in St Augustine.

Representatives from FEMA, insurance agencies, and other state, federal, and local entities will be available to answer questions and provide needed hurricane recovery assistance and information.

St Johns County Emergency Management Director, Linda Stoughton, furnished local Historic City News reporters with the final Situation Report following Hurricane Irma. The Emergency Operations Center activation level has been reduced to Level 2; a partial activation with operational hours returned to 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

St Johns County is offering disaster relief assistance for qualifying income-eligible residents that have experienced damage to their homes as a result of Hurricane Irma. For more information on qualifying for disaster relief assistance please call the St Johns County Housing and Community Development Division at 904.209.1250.

St Johns County is offering a limited number of free tarps to residents with homes affected by Hurricane Irma. Please call 904.209.1250 in advance to request a tarp that can be picked up at the county Health and Human Services Building located at 200 San Sebastian View in St Augustine during standard business hours.

Solomon Calhoun Community Center located at 1300 Duval Street, St Augustine, Florida 32084 (West Augustine) is open for those who still require shelter.

The Salvation Army will open food canteens to feed St Johns County residents impacted by Hurricane Irma from 12:00 noon to 7:00 p.m.

Hastings Town Hall, 6195 S Main St Hastings, FL 32145

Flagler Estates Road and Water Office, 9850 Light Avenue in Flagler Estates.

roving food truck around US-1 North and Venetian from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Points of Distribution have opened at the following locations with hours of operation being 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

FEMA Individual Assistance – Homeowners, renters and business owners in St Johns County may apply for federal disaster assistance for uninsured and underinsured damages and losses resulting from Hurricane Irma.

Survivors are encouraged to register with FEMA as soon as possible in the following ways:

At the Disaster Recovery Center at the St Johns County Wind Mitigation Building, 3111 Agricultural Center Drive. Open 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Monday – Saturday.

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov

Calling 800-621-3362 (FEMA). Applicants who use 711 or Video Relay Service may also call 800-621-3362. People who are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability and use a TTY may call 800-462-7585. The toll-free numbers are open from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., seven days a week.

The Small Business Administration (SBA) offers disaster assistance to businesses and residents of Florida affected by Hurricane Irma. The disaster declaration covers St Johns County, which is eligible for both Physical and Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the SBA.

To apply for a disaster loan online visit https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela or download an application from www.sba.gov/disaster.

For information or to request application forms, call the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing) or send an email to disastercustomerservice@sba.gov

The Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program has been activated to support small businesses impacted by Hurricane Irma. To complete an application by the October 31, 2017 deadline, or for more information on the program, visit www.floridadisasterloan.org. For questions regarding the Emergency Bridge Loan Program, contact the Florida Small Business Development Center Network at 850-898-3489 or email Disaster@FloridaSBDC.org.

Churches and organizations assisting in clean-up from Hurricane Irma are encouraged to register online through Crisis Cleanup at crisiscleanup.org. Residents can call the following number to request cleanup – 800-451-1954.

St Johns County’s standard household garbage, recycling, and yard debris collection schedules will resume the week of September 18, 2017.

Debris contractors have begun collecting storm-related debris throughout St Johns County in the coming days.

To assist the County in expediting curbside storm debris removal:

place storm debris in the right of way at the curb

at least three feet from utility boxes, mailboxes, hydrants, and other obstacles

crews will not pick up bags, containers, leaves, or small debris

separate vegetation from all other storm-related debris

bagged vegetative debris (leaves) will be picked up on regularly scheduled garbage collection days

St Johns County Road and Bridge crews continue road clearing operations throughout the County.

If you have structural damage concerns, please call St Johns County Building Services Hotline at 904-827-6836.

The following St Johns County Parks and Recreation Facilities are closed pending inspections due to Hurricane Irma:

Alpine Groves Park

Vilano Boat Ramp

Shands Pier

Riverdale Picnic Area

Bird Island Park

Canopy Park

Vail Park

Palmo Dock

Collier-Blocker-Puryear Park

Solomon Calhoun Center

Ketterlinus Gym

St John’s County Ocean and Fishing Pier

Nease Beachfront Park

Due to severe damage, erosion, and debris, as a result of Hurricane Irma, St Johns County is urging all residents and visitors to avoid the beach, beach access points, and walkovers until further notice. Swimming in the ocean is also discouraged due to high surf, rip currents, and debris.

Share a link to this Historic City News article Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Comments

comments