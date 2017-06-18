Russell Sampson Road closed Monday through Thursday

Russell Sampson Road, from St. Johns Parkway (CR-2209) to east of the SR-9B construction site, will close Monday through Thursday nights (June 19-22) from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to an announcement received by Historic City News from FDOT spokesperson Debra Delgado on Friday.

The road will close and a detour will be in place each night and reopen each morning, weather permitting, to allow for the installation of beams for the new SR-9B/Russell Sampson Road overpass.

Eastbound Russell Sampson Road traffic will detour south on St. Johns Parkway and east on CR-210. Westbound traffic will detour west on CR-210 and north on St. Johns Parkway.

The new four-lane divided highway will connect I-95 in Duval County to St. Johns Parkway (CR-2209) in St. Johns County. The project includes overpasses at Race Track Road, Durbin Creek and Russell Sampson Road and a connector road (Peyton Parkway) from Race Track Road to SR-9B.

The connector road will provide direct access to SR-9B. Additionally, a pedestrian bridge will be installed over St. Johns Parkway at SR-9B connecting the east and west sides of the road.

Construction of the 2.3-mile extension of SR-9B into St. Johns County began in August 2015 and is scheduled for completion in summer 2018.

Share Historic City News article

Comments