Rutherford Appointed to Counterterrorism Task Force

Historic City News was notified by House Committee on Homeland Security Chairman, Michael McCaul, that Congressman John Rutherford has been appointed to the newly-created “Task Force on Denying Terrorists Entry into the United States”.

The Task Force will examine pathways by which terrorists might infiltrate the country and will look to identify gaps in U.S. intelligence sharing and vetting procedures. The Task Force will begin their work in March and will present their findings to the Committee later this year.

“As Jacksonville’s former sheriff, I can tell you that the safety of our nation is my highest priority. The United States government has a duty to protect our citizens, and identifying threats and gaps in our national security is our first line of defense against foreign threats,” Congressman Rutherford said.

This position on the Committee expands the work already being done to stop terrorists from entering the United States.

“I commend Congressman Rutherford for his commitment to this task force and the crucial task of protecting our homeland,” Chairman McCaul said. “The threat of terrorist entry into the United States is real and we must act in close coordination with the Administration to protect Americans from those who wish us harm.”

Rutherford also serves on the Border and Maritime Security Subcommittee and Emergency Preparedness and Response Subcommittee.

“Stopping terrorism is incredibly important, and I want to thank Chairman McCaul for appointing me to this task force focused on protecting American citizens,” Rutherford told Historic City News. “We must keep a vigilant eye on terrorist groups and we must do everything we can to identify pathways that can jeopardize the safety of our nation.”

