Rutherford bill imposes sanctions against North Korea, Russia, and Iran

Congressman John Rutherford informed Historic City News that he was proud to support H.R. 3364, the Countering Adversarial Nations Through Sanctions Act, after it passed the United States House of Representatives earlier today.

Congressman John Rutherford said that the bipartisan bill imposes sweeping sanctions against North Korea, Russia, and Iran.

“The United States will not tolerate aggression from hostile nations that seek to inflict harm on America and her allies,” Rutherford said. “From North Korea’s nuclear ambitions, to Russia’s illegal activities in Ukraine and attempts to interfere in our and other democratic elections, to Iran’s sponsorship of terrorism, we must use every tool at our disposal to hold these regimes accountable for their actions.”

“I am proud to join my colleagues in protecting our citizens and standing up against nations who seek to threaten global safety and stability,” Rutherford told reporters. “We will remain vigilant in our efforts to deter aggression and promote peace.”

