Safety after-the-storm

“Tropical Storm Irma has passed through our area, and we know heading back home is your top priority — but your safety is always ours,” Emergency Management Director Linda Stoughton tells Historic City News local reporters. “Please remember that there are safety hazards that you need to be aware of as you begin moving around your property and neighborhood.”

Downed power lines are a high safety concern for county officials whose position is to stay sheltered in your home, if you stayed, and wait an extra day to return, if you evacuated. “If you have any downed power lines on your property or near your house, please call 911 immediately and stay in your home until it is safe.”

Readers continue to report that with the amount of rain that has fallen over the last few days, the ground is saturated and there is a large volume of standing water and flooding. It is important to remember that there are unseen hazards in standing water that can cause injuries. Flooded roadways are dangerous and should never be traveled on; remember “Turn Around, Don’t Drown”. It only takes one foot to float many vehicles, including sports utility vehicles and pickup trucks.

When County authorities say it’s time to go home, please remember to drive cautiously as there still may be fallen trees in roadways that may not have been removed. We recommend that you call the St. Johns County Emergency Management Hotline number at 904-824-5550 for information about downed power lines, down trees, and flooded roads.

FPL, JEA Customers Can Visit Agency Websites to Check on Disruptions

Florida Power and Light and JEA websites have links where customers can check on disruptions in electric service in their neighborhoods. There are currently 84,500 customers without power in St. Johns County.

FPL customers can track power outages by home address and by county, and can report service interruptions to their home or business, by visiting FPL Power maps at www.fplmaps.com. JEA is mapping disruptions in electric service and accepting reports of power outages at www.jea.com/Outage_Center/Outage_Map.

For more information, please call the St. Johns County Emergency Management hotline at 904.824.5550 or visit www.sjcfl.us/hurricane.

Significant Flooding Reported in Flagler Estates

The St. Johns County Emergency Operations Center is receiving reports of significant flooding in the Flagler Estates subdivision. Urban Search and Rescue teams are entering the area to survey the damage and reach anyone who may need help. If you know of someone who lives in Flagler Estates who may need assistance from first responders, please call the St. Johns County Emergency Management hotline at 904.824.5550.

St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Maintain Presence

The St Johns County Sheriff’s Office continues to maintain a large presence of law enforcement in our neighborhoods. Not only will these deputies be assisting residents with their needs, they will remain keenly aware that some may wish to use this as an opportunity to commit criminal acts, such as looting. Be assured that individuals who are caught committing any acts that exploit our communities will be arrested and prosecuted fully. Should you witness any suspicious actions, call the Sheriff’s Office at (904) 824-8304. And, if in doubt, call 9-1-1.

County Parks and Recreation Facilities, Beaches and Pier Remain Closed

St. Johns County Parks and Recreation facilities will remain closed through Friday, September 15, to allow staff time to assess damage and clear any hazards. Similarly, all St. Johns County Beaches are closed to recreational activities until further notice, and all public beach walkovers and the St. Johns County Pier will remain closed until staff can assess their structural stability. Officials are also urging residents to avoid boat ramps and other waterway access points until they have been deemed safe. For more information, please call the St. Johns County Emergency Management hotline at 904.824.5550 or visit www.sjcfl.us/hurricane.

St. Johns County Urges Residents to Stay Inside and Avoid Travel

St. Johns County has experienced significant impacts from Hurricane Irma throughout St. Johns County. Although the storm is moving from the area quickly, residents who evacuated the area are urged to wait before returning. There are numerous trees and powerlines down and flooding throughout the County causing hazardous conditions. Officials are assessing the damage and crews are removing debris as quickly as possible, however this process will take some time. Residents are urged to remain indoors and those who evacuated to wait before returning to their homes. For more information, please visit www.sjcfl.us/hurricane or call the St. Johns County Emergency Management hotline at 904.824.5550.

