Sam Pacetti entertains at Lightner After Hours

January 19, 2017 Community

SAM PACETTI

Historic City News readers are invited to attend the Lightner Museum for their monthly evening of lively conversation and harmonious music on January 26th from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom Gallery.

January’s cocktail hour will feature local guitarist Sam Pacetti who has previously performed at the Lightner as a part of the “Sing Out Loud” concert series.  Locals and tourists alike are welcome to enjoy the atmosphere of the Lightner Museum after hours. Free parking is available after 5:00 p.m.

In addition to relaxing with refreshments before visiting some of our wonderful local restaurants, a special check presentation and exciting announcement will be given by Linda Bartimus, vacation specialist for Cruise One.

Bartimus spearheaded a unique fundraiser for the Lightner Museum in 2016 in the form of a maiden voyage to the Southern Caribbean on Holland America’s MS Koningsdam.

Café Alcazar, located in the Historic Pool area of the museum, will be open with a specialty dinner menu from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Please enter through Café Alcazar entrances on Granada Street or Cordova Street. Professional attire is suggested.

The Lightner Museum is a non-profit cultural institution sustained by the generous support of individuals, businesses and sponsors. Donations are appreciated.

Sam Pacetti is a “finger-style guitar wizard” based in St. Augustine. For more information about Sam Pacetti visit sampacetti.com.

